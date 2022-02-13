‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame Raqesh Bapat buys Audi Q7 worth Rs 95 lakh

Raqesh Bapat, who was last seen as a wild card competitor on Bigg Boss 15, has been making waves. The actor rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT, where his relationship with Shamita Shetty drew a lot of attention.

The actor has recently made news after purchasing one of the most lavish presents for himself during Valentine’s Week. Raqesh has bought a brand new Audi Q7 automobile that costs more than Rs. 95 lakhs. The actor was seen revealing the car with his mother in a video uploaded on YouTube. Many fans complimented and congratulated him on the comments section.

Raqesh competed on Bigg Boss OTT last year and finished as the show’s third runner-up. His love story with actress Shamita Shetty was popular on the show, with many fans dubbing them ‘ShaRa’. The couple is still dating and were seen together frequently. In the 15th season, Raqesh returned to the Bigg Boss house but had to leave due to some medical issues.

Raqesh is well-known for his roles in serials such as Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Qubool Hai. He has also appeared in a number of Bollywood films, including Tum Bin, Heroine, and Gippi.