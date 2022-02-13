Bomb blast at marriage party in Kannur: Youth dies, two injured

Kannur: A youth was killed in a bomb blast at a marriage party in Kannur’s Thottada on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Echoor native Jishnu (26). Hemanth and Aravind, who were injured in the blast, were admitted to a hospital.

The attack happened at around 2 pm near the house of a groom at Thottada. A fight had broken out here on Saturday during the music programme on Saturday evening. However, family members and the locals solved the issue. Marriage was on Sunday morning at the bride’s house. The blast happened while the marriage party was returning to the groom’s house. Jishnu’s skull was shattered in the blast. Another bomb has been recovered from the scene.

Some reports suggest that Jishnu was part of the team that planned the attack. However, this has not bee confirmed yet. Police have initiated an investigation on the matter.