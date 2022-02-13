Canada-Us border blockades continue as protests escalate

Protesters objecting to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions pulled their vehicles from a crucial US Canadian border bridge on Saturday, but cranked up rallies in cities across Canada, including the capital, where police indicated that they were expecting more officers before calling it a day.

The tense standoff at the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, was resolved early in the day when Canadian police convinced protesters to withdraw the trucks they had used to barricade the entrance to the popular international crossing.

However, demonstrators reconvened nearby, with reinforcements, and continued to obstruct entrance from the Canadian side at night, disrupting transportation and business for a sixth day.

In Ottawa, the number of anti-vaccine protesters rose to tens of thousands, as they did on previous weekends, and loud music played as people milled around downtown, where anti-vaccine demonstrators had been camping since late January.

Protests at the bridge, in Ottawa and elsewhere have echoed outside the country, with similarly inspired convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands, while the US Department of Homeland Security has warned that truck convoys may be planned in the US.