China censors ‘Friends’ lesbian plotline, igniting outrage across the nation

Social media has been flooded with anger after several Chinese streaming platforms removed a plotline from the BBC show ‘Friends’. Conversations with Ross’ ex-wife, Carol Willick, a lesbian, have been deleted, causing widespread outrage across the country. There is a huge fan following in the United States for the American sitcom.

In 2012, Sohu video and iQiyi, Chinese streaming platforms, debuted the show. No censorship was applied to the show. However, the show was only available to watch up until the streaming agreement expired in 2013. A Chinese streaming platform purchased the broadcasting rights to ‘Friends: The Reunion’ after the special in 2021 created a buzz. On February 11, several streaming platforms began streaming the show, including Bilibili, Tencent, Youku, Sohu and iQiyi.

Chinese streaming platforms have censored nearly six minutes of footage from ‘Friends: The Reunion,’ including Lady Gaga, BTS, Justin Bieber and even some gay viewers speaking about how special the show was. Furthermore, the platforms omitted a portion in which Matt LeBlanc was seen wearing underwear and references to pee in an episode.