Country removes all social distancing measures in the wake of Omicron surge!

Covid restrictions have been lifted by the Norwegian government, who have taken down all social distancing measures. People no longer need to wear masks in public spaces. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, while speaking at a press conference said, ‘The metre is disappearing. We are taking away the recommendation on social distancing. Now we can socialize like we did before, in nightlife, at cultural events and other social occasions. And on the way to and from work on buses, trains and ferries’.

In spite of that, he stressed that ‘the pandemic is not over,’ and advised unvaccinated people to continue distancing themselves while wearing masks when distancing is not possible. Even so, Omicron cases are on the rise. Isolation for four days after a positive Covid test was downgraded to a recommendation. Covid tests are no longer required for children with respiratory symptoms.

In January, the government reversed a ban on serving alcohol in bars and restaurants. Young people can now participate in sports. When the Covid cases hit the country hard in December, the restrictions were introduced. Other European nations are planning to ease the curbs as well, including Norway. The Spanish government became the first European nation to end mask mandates.

In some European nations, travel restrictions may also be loosened. Quarantine periods have been shortened in many countries. Iceland and Estonia currently have a seven-day quarantine period. In Slovenia, the quarantine period has been shortened to five days.