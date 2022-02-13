Department of Telecommunications looking for young professionals: Apply on or before Feb 23; Know more…

Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India has invited applications for engagement of 20 positions of Young Professionals (YPs) purely on contract basis. The 20 positions are spread over 4 categories – Category A (6 nos) Category B (5), Category C (3) and Category D (6).

The Department seeks to provide a unique opportunity for Young Professionals to work and get exposure to various programme and activities of the Department including public outreach & communication, Public Policy, R & D Planning and Development, Project Management etc. Department seeks to utilize YPs to build organizational capacity, strengthen programme monitoring, scheme formulation, evaluation and analysis.

Education qualification: (i) Category A: Degree/ PG in Engineering (Electronics & Communications/ CS/ IT) with specialized knowledge in Cyber Security/ Artificial Intelligence/ Quantum Computing/ IoT/ any other relevant areas (ii) Category B: MBA/ CA/ ICWA/ CFA (iii) Category C: Degree/ PG in Law with domain knowledge in required areas (iv) Category D: PG in Economics/ Statistics or MBA with specialization in Operations Research. Persons with M.Phil, PhD, additional qualifications, research experience, published papers will be preferred.

Experience: Applicant should have minimum of one years’ experience in Government, reputed Organizations or Research Organizations. Preference will be given to persons with work experience in the field of Telecommunications supported by published work/policy papers appraisal/monitoring of projects & schemes etc.

Applications: Application can be submitted online at the link provided in the Notification latest by 1200 hrs on 23.2.2022. Applicants should be below 32 years of age as on 24.1.2022. The internship period is one year. The detailed Program announcement published on 25.1.2022 is available at https://dot.gov.in/latest-updates