Employees with ‘unsatisfactory’ work done reports will not be paid: DHSK

On Saturday, the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) directed officers not to pay employees whose monthly work done report was deemed ‘unsatisfactory’ by the department heads. It reads in part that Kashmir’s Director of Health Services Dr. MA Rather has reported that instructions have been conveyed to him by the higher authorities that no salary should be processed by those Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) who find the employees’ monthly work unsatisfactory.

The order instructs all Section Heads of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir to submit the monthly work done statements of all employees (Regular, Contractual and Outsourced) under their control/supervision to the Drawing & Disbursing Officer(s) certifying that the work done or performance is satisfactory for salary collection. ‘It should be ensured by the DDOs concerned that no salary is drawn in favor of such employees, whose work is found ‘unsatisfactory’,’ it added.

At least 2274 ‘illegal and fake appointments’ have been cited so far by the directorate of health services Kashmir across all districts in Kashmir with Bandipora, Budgam, and Ganderbal dominating the list. Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of the district have been requested to submit a detailed investigation report to the directorate.

In the order, it is stated that the administrative department has taken note of the fact that the necessary information has not been submitted despite lapses of more than two years, therefore, this office has been instructed to submit the information immediately. ‘Non-compliance of instructions shall be viewed seriously and disciplinary action as warranted under rules shall be initiated against the defaulters/officers on their own risk and responsibility,’ it reads