Foreign portfolio investors pull out Rs 15,000 crore from Indian markets

Mumbai: The Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in the Indian equity market and pulled out Rs 15,000 crore from the Indian capital markets so far in February. FPIs have withdrawn Rs 10,080 crore from equities, Rs 4,830 crore from debt segment, taking the total net outflow from the Indian capital markets to 14,911 crore rupees.

Prior to this, FPIs had pulled out nearly 28,000 crore rupees in January, 30,000 crore rupees in December, 2,500 crore rupees in November and nearly 12,700 rupees in October.

FPIs have been net sellers for fourth consecutive months. As per market experts, FPIs have sharply increased the selling pace after the US Fed announcement last week in which it indicated an end of the ultra-loose monetary policy regime. As per market experts, Reserve Bank of India’s determination to curb high inflation and US Federal Reserve’s commencement of asset tapering after hiking borrowing costs will likely keep equity markets volatile. According to them, the rising crude oil prices and inflation will support the foreign fund outflow.