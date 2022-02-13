Gulf country launches mobile vaccination centres

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman launched mobile vaccination centres in Muscat. These mobile vaccination centres will continue till Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The Directorate General of Health Services in the Governorate of Muscat has launched this intiative in association with Al Raffah Hospital for a period of two weeks, starting from February 13 till February 24, 2022.

The centres will be available in these locations:

1- Beside the Muscat Mall in the Wilayat of Seeb on February 13 -14, 2022 from 4pm till 8pm.

2- Beside the Al Makan Cafe in the Wilayat of Seeb on February 15-16, 2022 from 4pm till 8pm.

3-Ministries Street in the Wilayat of Baushar on February 17-20, 2022 from 9am till 1pm.

4-Beside Muttrah Health Centre

5- Sultan Centre in the Wilayat of Al Amerat