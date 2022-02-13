‘Hijab in the context of women’s dress finds no mention in the Quran’: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that Hijab is not the essential part of women’s dress in Islam. He also said that the recent controversy was cooked up by some people with decisive mindsets.

‘In Sikhism, the turban is considered and accepted as essential to the religion. On the other hand, hijab in the context of women’s dress finds no mention in the Quran’, said Arif Mohammad Khan in an interview given to India Today.

‘Hijab is not a part of Islam. Hijab is mentioned seven times in Quran, but it is not in connection with the women’s dress code. It is a conspiracy to stop the Muslim girls from progressing. The hijab controversy is a conspiracy to stop the education of Muslim girls. The Muslim girls are studying now and achieving what they want. I would suggest the students to return to their classrooms and study. Hijab has no connection with Islam. The Hijab word is used seven times in Quran but it is not in connection with the dress code of women. It is in connection with ‘purdah’ which means that when you speak, you should have ‘purdah’ in between’, he added.

He also alleged that people with vested interests were instigating young Muslim women to protest for their right to wear hijab. He urged Muslim students to focus on their studies.

‘The protesting Muslim women are being used by those who will do anything to divide society and embarrass the government. These people are following the legacy of the Muslim League. How long will be engaged in these useless non-issues?’, said he.

The Karnataka hijab row erupted after a group of young Muslim students were not permitted to enter their college in Udupi on account of wearing hijabs. The issue spread across the state as more colleges and schools issued similar diktats. Opposing groups of students began protesting both for and against the right to wear hijabs in educational institutes.