Honda launches 2022 CB500X: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Honda Motors has launched 2022 Honda CB500X. The new bike is now also available in two new colours- Organic Pearl Green and Black.

It may be priced at Rs 6.88 lakhs (ex-showroom). Honda is expected to release the updated CB500X in India shortly. It is powered by 471cc parallel-twin engine that generates 47.6hp and 43.2Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed transmission. It comes with better suspension and braking hardware. It has 41mm upside-down Showa forks, and dual 296mm discs with twin-piston Nissin callipers.

Also Read; UAE releases list of countries vaccinated residents can enter without a negative PCR test

Furthermore, the CB500X is equipped with a negative LCD instrument cluster that includes speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, dual trip meters, gear position indicator and gear shift indicator