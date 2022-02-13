‘We are fighting election for next generation’: PCC Chief Sidhu claims

Amritsar: Ahead of the Assembly elections, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu claimed to the media persons in Amritsar on Sunday that the party was fighting the elections for the next generation.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. Rahul Gandhi had announced Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial face of the party.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.