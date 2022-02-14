3 expats arrested for possessing tobacco products, alcoholic beverages

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has arrested 3 Asian nationals for illegal possession of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products. ROP also seized 4,900 bags of tobacco derivatives and various quantities of alcoholic beverages from them.

ROP also foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantities of crystal drug to the country and arrested three smugglers. The Coast Guard boats and the South Al Batinah Governorate Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle large quantities of crystal drug, on a boat. The legal procedures are being completed against them.