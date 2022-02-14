87-year-old bedridden woman raped in Delhi; Special team formed for investigation

New Delhi: An 87-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an unknown man who broke inside her home in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Sunday afternoon. Police have registered a case under sections 376 and 323 of IPC and has launched an investigation along with the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The woman who ives with her 65-year-old daughter and has been bedridden for the last seven months. The family members alleged that an unknown person entered the house on Sunday afternoon when the daughter had gone for a walk at around 12.15 pm after lunch. Upon her return at about 2 pm, finding her mother bleeding from her nose, she immediately called up people and informed her relatives about the incident.

Also read: Pak social media star’s brother acquitted for her notorious honour killing

According to the Delhi Police, the victim’s daughter had initially filed a complaint about the theft of a mobile phone, following which a case of theft had been registered. The daughter said a person entered her house on the pretext of fixing gas and took a mobile phone with him. The police registered a theft FIR following that, Delhi Police said.

Additional DCP of West Delhi, Prashant Gautam. said, ‘We had received a call, our team reached the spot immediately. The initial complaint was that a boy had entered the house on the pretext of getting the gas fixed, the victim’s mobile has been stolen. But some people tweeted saying that an 87-year-old woman has been raped, after which another complaint was registered with Delhi Police. ‘Fresh allegation has come this morning in the case. We have registered a new FIR as per the relevant section. The investigation is on and the accused will be arrested soon’, he added.

Also read: Father killed by alcoholic son in UP for denying to give money to buy liquor

According to the acquaintances and relatives of the victim, the elderly woman and her daughter were initially nervous, so a case of mobile theft was registered. However, even after more than 24 hours of the crime, medical tests could not be done. The family wanted the medical team to do the test from her house as the victim was bedridden. Later, a team came to her house for the medical tests but according to family members the team returned as they didn’t have enough equipment for the medical.

Delhi Police said it has got some leads in the alleged crime. The Police have got hold of CCTV footage and on Monday said they are waiting for the medical reports to help them in the investigation.