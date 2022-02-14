Father killed by alcoholic son in UP for denying to give money to buy liquor

Muzaffarnagar: A 70-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his alcoholic son in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh for denying him the money to buy liquor. The incident occurred in Gyanmajra village under the Charthawal police station of the district where an infuriated Amardeep attacked his father Gulab Singh and beat him to death, Station House Officer Gyaneshvar Bodh said.

After killing his father, he locked the body inside the house and ran away from home, the SHO said, adding after coming to know of the incident, the police rushed to the village and sent the body for post-mortem. The SHO said the villagers told police that Amardeep had been living with his father as his wife had left him owing to his addiction to alcohol and his brothers too lived elsewhere in the state to earn their livelihood.

Amardeep used to consistently harass and often fight with him for money to buy liquor, villagers told police, the SHO said, adding the police registered a murder case against Amardeep and have launched a manhunt for him.