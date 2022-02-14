Here are 12 forgotten words from school and college books

English vocabulary is necessary for all aspects of life, from school to college to the workplace. Even in social situations, language has its own power and influence. Half of your work is already done if you can explain yourself well. Students who wish to take competitive tests such as IELTS, PTE, TOFEL, and civil services, among others, must have a strong command of the English language. It falls under the category of general awareness and communication.

Language has clearly lost its formal character in popular culture as a result of the social media revolution. In other words, individuals utilise language from the media or social media rather than those they learn in school or college.

Here are some of the most commonly overlooked terms in the English language. It is also fascinating to note that half of them have something to do with beds. During the work-from-home arrangement in Covid-19 lockdown, many individuals developed a particular bond with their mattresses.

Dysania – a psychological inability to get out of bed.

Slugabed – A lazy person who stays in bed late.

Uhtceare – To lie awake anxiously before dawn.

Perendinate – To defer until the day after tomorrow; to postpone for a day.

Philogrobilized – Stupefied, or having a hangover

Librocubularist – The name for a person who reads books in bed.

Mullock – Rubbish, refuse

Guttle – To eat or drink greedily and noisily.

Barbigerous – Having a beard

Twattling – Talk in a trivial or foolish way.

Frobly – mobly – neither well nor unwell

Peg puff – a young woman with the manners of an old one