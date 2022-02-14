India’s exports of shallots reach an all-time high

New Delhi: As per the data released by the Union government, the exports of shallots touched an all-time high. The exports surged by 487%. since 2013. Exports rose from 2 Million dollars in April-December 2013 to 11.6 million in April-December 2021. Major export destinations during April-December 2021 were Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand, UAE, and Singapore.

Country’s India’s export of Pineapple also rose by almost 100% to 3.26 million during April-December 2021 compared to 1.63 Million during April-December 2013. Major export destinations for Pineapple during April-December 2021 were UAE, Nepal, Qatar, Maldives, and US.

As per data, country’s merchandise export in January 2022 increased by 23.69% to $ 34.06 billion over $ 27.54 billion in January 2021. India’s merchandise export in 2021-22 (April-January) rose by 46.53% to $ 335.44 billion over $ 228.9 billion in 2020-21 (April-January).