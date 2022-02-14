Karnataka: Classes for 11, 12 to resume on Wednesday amid Hijab row

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai ordered that proper security arrangements be made at campuses as schools and colleges reopen this week after a closure over the hijab row. Bommai has promised a set of SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure) on the use of hijab, at the same time underscoring that ‘everyone must follow the High Court’s direction’ in the matter.

The Karnataka High Court is hearing a clutch of petitions from girl students, challenging the bar on the use of head scarves in educational institutions- a matter that set off violent protests across the state since December. At a meeting with ministers this evening, the Chief Minister took a call to reopen PU colleges from February 16. At the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to make arrangements for security when the colleges reopen.

Earlier today, Mr Bommai announced the resumption of classes upto 10th standard. ‘This evening, I’ll attend a meeting with our education minister. We will discuss what has happened and issue SOPs. Everyone must follow the High Court’s direction’, he added in a tweet.