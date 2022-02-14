Members of Canadian Special Forces under investigation for protest involvement

The Department of National Defence announced on Sunday that three members of the Canadian Special Operations Forces are being investigated for allegedly sponsoring rallies against COVID-19 limitations in Ottawa.

According to Commander Major-General Steve Boivin, an investigation was started when top leadership got the information that that a soldier was probably involved in the protests, on February 1. On February 10, a new inquiry was launched to check into the involvement of two additional individuals who were members of the CANSOFCOM.

“The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM) does not condone its troops actively supporting and/or participating in causes that risk the apolitical imperative associated with their tasks,” he stated.

The department did not elaborate on how the three anonymous members were involved in the protests. The “Freedom Convoy” protests, which began in the Canadian capital of Ottawa by truckers opposed to a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, reached their 17th day on Sunday.

The members were already being send out from the Canadian Armed Forces.