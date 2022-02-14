Mercedes Benz announces launch date of Maybach S-Class Limousine in India

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, Mercedes-Benz has announced the official launch date of its Maybach S-Class in India. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine will be launched in India on March 3,2022.

It is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine coupled to an EQ Boost 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. The engine develops a combined output of 496 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque, transferred to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission. It can reach 100kmph from standstill in 4.8 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph.

It also features a 12.8-inch OLED central display, a 12.3-inch 3D driver display, MBUX tablet for the rear seats, and Augmented Reality Head-Up Display. Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine measures 5,469mm in length, 1,921mm in width, 1,510mm in height, and sits on a wheelbase of 3,396mm.