Rakhi Sawant announces split from husband Ritesh Singh

On the eve of Valentine’s Day, Rakhi Sawant announced her separation from her spouse Ritesh Singh.

She took to her social media handle on Sunday and revealed her separation through a statement, in which she wrote, ‘Dear friends and well wishers just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Bigg Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control . We have tried to work out differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately. I am really sad and heartbroken that this has to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision has to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage of life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always’.

Click here to view the post

Rakhi stated she would now focus on her business and life after her divorce from her husband, and also requested her followers for their support. Rakhi introduced her husband Ritesh to the world in Bigg Boss 15 when he appeared as a wild card entrant and stayed for a few weeks before being eliminated.

Also Read: First Covid oral pill sells for only Rs 46 crore in January

On the other hand, Ritesh is yet to make any comments on the subject.