Saudi-led coalition attack destroys satellite station in Yemen’s Sanaa

Saudi State TV said on Monday that the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen destroyed a Houthi telecommunication infrastructure used to control drones, after the coalition ordered residents in Yemeni ministries in the capital Sanaa to evacuate immediately.

Residents told Reuters that the attack targeted a satellite ground station near the telecoms ministry in northern Sanaa.

Earlier on Monday, Houthi-run television Al Masirah claimed a coalition attack on the telecoms ministry, but did not specify the extent of the damage.

The alliance claims that the Houthis, who are backed by Iran, utilise ministry headquarters to “conduct hostile operations,” and that a facility linked to the latest attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha international airport will be destroyed as a result.

A drone attack by the Houthis injured 12 persons at the airport on Thursday.

During the seven-year fight, Houthi militants have sent drones and fired missiles into Saudi Arabia, and they recently fired missiles at the capital of the United Arab Emirates too. In Yemen, the Saudi-led coalition has replied with air attacks.

After the Houthis took control of Yemen in 2015, the coalition invaded and the internationally recognised government was deposed.