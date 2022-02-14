Trafficking minor girl; Travel agent arrested at Kempegowda airport

On Wednesday, February 9, a 35-year-old Bengaluru travel agent was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport for human trafficking and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. The accused, M Nagesh, was allegedly taking her to Delhi under the pretext of getting her job.

The young girl had run away from her Kolar home. She had come in Bengaluru on Tuesday looking for job. Nagesh said that he could help her in finding a new job in other cities. He allegedly took her to a hotel in Devanahalli and sexually assaulted her, which had left her disturbed. He booked two tickets to Delhi the next morning and took her to the airport.

Officers from the Central Industrial Security Force noticed that the girl with him was disturbed in the boarding lounge and tried to console her. Officers discovered the girl was being trafficked upon questioning her. He was nabbed by the police while the girl was handed over to her family. He was charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 370 (trafficking) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.