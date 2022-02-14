UAE based air carrier launches special airfares to India

Sharjah: Sharjah-based air carrier, Air Arabia has launched special airfares to India and Pakistan. The airline announced that passengers must book the flight tickets before Sunday, February 20 to avail of this offer.

Air Arabia offers flight tickets at Dh760 to Kochi, Dh900 to Delhi and Mumbai, Dh1,050 to Ahmedabad and Dh1,150 to Bengaluru. Passengers flying to the Pakistani cities of Karachi, Sialkot and Faisalabad can book return economy class tickets for as low as Dh849, Dh949 and Dh1,040, respectively.

The low-cost carrier operates from the UAE’s two emirates Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.