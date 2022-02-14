Union government blocks 54 Chinese apps: Here is the full list

New Delhi: The Union government has imposed a ban on 54 Chinese apps. The government banned Chinese apps including Tencent Xriver, Nice Video baidu and Viva Video Editor, over security and privacy concerns.
Earlier in June 2020, the government had banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. Since June 2020, the government has banned a total of around 224 Chinese apps.
As per the Ministry of electronics and IT, these apps were transferring sensitive data of Indians to servers in foreign countries such as China. It also directed top app stores including Google’s Playstore to block these applications.
Govt of India to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India’s security: Sources
— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
Apps that have been banned:
Garena Free Fire- Illuminate
Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera
Equalizer — Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer
Music Player- Music, Mp3 Player
Equalizer & Bass Booster – Music Volume EQ
Music Plus – MP3 Player
Equalizer Pro – Volume Booster & Bass Booster
Video Player Media All Format
Music Player – Equalizer & MP3
Volume Booster – Loud Speaker & Sound Booster
Music Player – MP3 Player
CamCard for SalesForce Ent
Island 2: Ashes of Time Lite
Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
APUS Security HD (Pad Version)
Parallel Space Lite 32 Support
Viva Video Editor – Snack Video Maker with Music
Nice video baidu
Tencent Xriver
Onmyoji Chess
Onmyoji Arena
AppLock
Dual Space Lite – Multiple Accounts & Clone App
Dual Space Pro – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
DualSpace Lite – 32Bit Support
Dual Space – 32Bit Support
Dual Space – 64Bit Support
Dual Space Pro – 32Bit Support
Conquer Online – MMORPG Game
Conquer Online Il
Live Weather & Radar – Alerts
Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook
MP3 Cutter – Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter
Voice Recorder & Voice Changer
Barcode Scanner – QR Code Scan
Lica Cam – selfie camera app
EVE Echoes
Astracraft
U Game Booster-network solution for high ping
Extraordinary Ones
Badlanders
Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
Twilight Pioneers
Cute: Match With The World
SmallWorld-Enjoy groupchat and video chat
CuteU Pro
FancyU – Video Chat & Meetup
RealU: Go Live, Make Friends
MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats
RealU Lite -video to live!
Wink: Connect Now
FunChat Meet People Around You
FancyU pro – Instant Meetup through Video
