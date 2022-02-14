Union government blocks 54 Chinese apps: Here is the full list

New Delhi: The Union government has imposed a ban on 54 Chinese apps. The government banned Chinese apps including Tencent Xriver, Nice Video baidu and Viva Video Editor, over security and privacy concerns.

Earlier in June 2020, the government had banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. Since June 2020, the government has banned a total of around 224 Chinese apps.

As per the Ministry of electronics and IT, these apps were transferring sensitive data of Indians to servers in foreign countries such as China. It also directed top app stores including Google’s Playstore to block these applications.

Govt of India to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India’s security: Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

Apps that have been banned:

Garena Free Fire- Illuminate

Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera

Equalizer — Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer

Music Player- Music, Mp3 Player

Equalizer & Bass Booster – Music Volume EQ

Music Plus – MP3 Player

Equalizer Pro – Volume Booster & Bass Booster

Video Player Media All Format

Music Player – Equalizer & MP3

Volume Booster – Loud Speaker & Sound Booster

Music Player – MP3 Player

CamCard for SalesForce Ent

Island 2: Ashes of Time Lite

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

APUS Security HD (Pad Version)

Parallel Space Lite 32 Support

Viva Video Editor – Snack Video Maker with Music

Nice video baidu

Tencent Xriver

Onmyoji Chess

Onmyoji Arena

AppLock

Dual Space Lite – Multiple Accounts & Clone App

Dual Space Pro – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

DualSpace Lite – 32Bit Support

Dual Space – 32Bit Support

Dual Space – 64Bit Support

Dual Space Pro – 32Bit Support

Conquer Online – MMORPG Game

Conquer Online Il

Live Weather & Radar – Alerts

Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook

MP3 Cutter – Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter

Voice Recorder & Voice Changer

Barcode Scanner – QR Code Scan

Lica Cam – selfie camera app

EVE Echoes

Astracraft

U Game Booster-network solution for high ping

Extraordinary Ones

Badlanders

Stick Fight: The Game Mobile

Twilight Pioneers

Cute: Match With The World

SmallWorld-Enjoy groupchat and video chat

CuteU Pro

FancyU – Video Chat & Meetup

RealU: Go Live, Make Friends

MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats

RealU Lite -video to live!

Wink: Connect Now

FunChat Meet People Around You

FancyU pro – Instant Meetup through Video