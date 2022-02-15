DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Bhoomi Puja to be held at Lord Hanuman’s birthplace on February 16

Feb 15, 2022, 10:44 am IST

On the auspicious day of Magha Pournami on Wednesday, February 16. A Bhoomi Puja will be done in Akasaganga in Tirupati, where Anjanadri Anjaneya is located. Anjanadri Anjaneya is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

 

Donors Narayanam Nageswara Rao and Murali Krishna, as well as famous art director Ananda Sai, will design Gopurams (towers at temple entrances), a large statue of Anjaneya, and other building projects.

 

The event will be graced by spiritual personalities such as Sri Swarupannda Saraswati of Visakha Sarada Peetham, Chitrakoot Seer, Ramabhadracharyulu, Ram Janmabhoomi treasurer Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, Koteswara Sarma, and others.

