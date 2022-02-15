Big discounts announced at Sheikh Zayed Festival

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) had launched an ‘Agricultural Supplies Exhibition’. The event will feature for a week at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba and offer products to farmers at farmers discount rates.

The event is held in collaboration with its partners and agricultural equipment suppliers, along with agents of international companies specialised in farm products, for visitors to the ‘Agricultural Oasis’ being held at the festival.

Also Read; Sharjah eases Covid-19 restrictions

The participating companies provide a range of promotional offers and discounts on many agricultural supplies and farmers’ needs, especially seeds, fertilisers, greenhouse equipment, farming equipment, and disease preventive products used at the beginning of the farming season.