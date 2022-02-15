IAS officer Vineet Joshi replaces Manoj Ahuja as new CBSE Chairman

New Delhi: IAS Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, has been appointed as new chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), with effect from Monday. Joshi has replaced Manoj Ahuja IAS, and the change was announced in an order released by the Ministry of Education’s Department of School Education and Literacy.

‘Consequent upon relieving of Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS(OR:1990) from the post of Chairman, CBSE w.e.f 14.02.2022 (A/N) vide office order dated 14.02.2022, the charge of Chairman, CBSE is assigned to Shri Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education in addition to his existing assignments. This issues with the approval of the competent authority’, the official order read.

Manoj Ahuja, who was replaced by Joshi, was appointed as CBSE’s chairman on May 12, 2020. Ahuja has served as Special Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Department of Personnel and Training.