Money laundering case against Dawood Ibrahim; ED raids Mumbai locations

In connection with a recently filed case against fugitive underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches in Mumbai and the surrounding areas. According to sources, a Maharashtra politician is also being investigated by the ED in a money laundering case.

In connection with the raids, ED officials also went to the home of Late Haseena Parkar, Dawood Ibrahim’s sister. Since fled India in the 1980s, Dawood Ibrahim is believed to have built a vast business empire.

D-Company (the Mumbai underworld organised crime syndicate controlled by Dawood Ibrahim) was recently found in Punjab, indicating that Pakistan’s ISI has begun to use the underworld to spread terror in Punjab.

Security agencies arrested Abu Bakar, a suspect in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, earlier this month. After a 29-year manhunt, he was caught in the United Arab Emirates.