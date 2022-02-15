Russian soldiers near Ukraine move into “attack positions,” officials say

A US official has reported that Russia has shifted some long-range artillery and rocket launchers into firing position, threatening Ukraine.

According to the official, some Russian units have left their assembly zones — the bumper-to-bumper formations seen in satellite pictures — and are beginning to move into ‘attack positions.’ This movement represents a shift from Sunday, when some units had left the assembly grounds but had not yet taken what could be considered attack positions.

According to the person, the US believes Russia will attack Ukraine before the end of the week, but it is unclear what form the attack will take.

Once the Russian strike begins, the United States’ understanding of what is going on will deteriorate dramatically. Americans will have no troops on the ground or spy planes in the air, and Russian cyber and electronic warfare will disrupt communications.

According to US authorities, Russia already has 80 percent of the forces it needs to launch a full-scale invasion, with the other forces on their way. More than 100,000 Russian troops have been stationed along Ukraine’s borders, to the east in Russia and to the north in Belarus.

On ‘Face the Nation’ on Sunday morning, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin might command an invasion ‘at any time.’

‘We have witnessed a tremendous acceleration in the build-up of Russian forces over the last 10 days, as well as the placement of those forces in such a way that they might launch a military attack effectively at any time,’ Sullivan said. ‘They could do so this week,’ says Putin, ‘but it still depends on Putin’s go-order.’