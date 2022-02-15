Sharjah eases Covid-19 restrictions

Sharjah: Authorities in Sharjah have decided to lift the Covid-19 restrictions. The announcement came as the UAE stepped into a new normal on Tuesday with relaxed capacity restrictions and rules.

Also Read; India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive crosses 174 crore

The authority decided to lift the restrictions at tourist destinations, entertainment facilities, shopping malls and transportation means. Social events like weddings and funerals can host maximum capacity attendees. Social distancing at mosques and places of worship has been decreased to one metre.