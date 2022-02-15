Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher in the share market. The by buying across all sectors amid signs of de-escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine has supported the benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 58,142, up by 1,736 points or 3.08%. NSE settled 510 points or 3.03% higher at 17,352. Nifty Midcap 100 index moved 2.86% higher and small-cap shares gained 2.51%. All the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled higher . The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,052 shares advanced while 1,319 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, Shree Cement and Hero MotoCorp.