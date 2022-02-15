DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Feb 15, 2022, 05:59 pm IST

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher in the share market. The by buying across all sectors amid signs of de-escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine has supported the benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 58,142, up by  1,736 points  or 3.08%. NSE settled 510 points or 3.03% higher at 17,352. Nifty Midcap 100 index moved 2.86% higher and small-cap shares gained 2.51%. All the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange  settled higher . The overall market breadth  of BSE was  positive as 2,052 shares advanced while 1,319 declined.

Also Read; FlyDubai announces resumption of flights to this destination 

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, Shree Cement and Hero MotoCorp.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 15, 2022, 05:59 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button