Ukraine crisis; Govt providing all assistance to Indians says MoS Meenakshi Lekhi

Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs, assured Indians in Ukraine that the Indian government will provide all necessary assistance as the country faces the threat of a Russian invasion. She further said that the Indian embassy is fully operational and that assistance will be provided to everyone who needs it.

Over the looming threat of a Russian invasion, Indian nationals in Ukraine have been advised to consider leaving the country temporarily. Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, referring to the times when Indians were trapped abroad during the Covid-19 pandemic, said, ‘You saw how we assisted Indians stuck abroad during the Covid pandemic and systematically evacuated them. We even took testing labs to Iran. We left the equipment behind for their use. We are capable. People should stay in touch with the Indian embassy and share their details.’

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has issued a warning to all Indians not to go to or within Ukraine if it is necessary. They have urged that Indian nationals in Ukraine consider going back home and keep in touch with the embassy.