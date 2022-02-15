Vehicle carrying Sabarimala pilgrims collides with truck in Kozhikode; 3 killed, 9 injured

Kozhikode: Three people were killed and nine others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in for pilgrimage at Sabarimala collided with a truck in Kozhikode, Kerala, early Tuesday morning.

A senior officer of Elathur Police Station said that preliminary investigations indicate that probably the driver of the tempo traveller, in which the pilgrims were travelling, fell asleep and the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the truck head-on. The driver and two others, all in their thirties, died and nine others were injured, some of them seriously, the officer said.

The incident occurred around 5.00 AM, the pilgrims hailed from Karnataka and were on their way to Sabarimala, he added.