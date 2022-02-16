An emirate in UAE relaxes Covid-19 restrictions

Ras Al Khaimah: The authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have decided to ease the Covid-19 curbs imposed in the emirate. The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in the emirate announced that social events like weddings and funerals can return to their maximum capacity. The authority also lifted restrictions imposed on people allowed in public transport.

Economic, tourist and recreational facilities and shopping centres can operate at maximum capacity as well. Social distancing at mosques and places of worship has been decreased to one metre.

The authority urged residents to continue observing all due precautionary measures like wearing a mask and taking vaccinations and booster doses. As per the federal mandate, stadiums and cinemas are allowed to host maximum-capacity audience.