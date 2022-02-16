BREAKING NEWS: Renowned singer- music composer Bappi Lahiri passes away

Mumbai: Indian singer, composer, politician and record producer Alokesh Lahiri, popularly known as Bappi Lahiri or Bappi Da passed away, reported PTI news. The 69-year-old musician breathed his last at a Hospital in Mumbai.

Lahiri, known for disco-style songs, He popularised the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema and sang some of his own compositions. He had delivered major box office successes in Bengali films like Amar Sangee, Asha O Bhalobasha, Aamar Tumi, Amar Prem, Mandira, Badnam, Raktelekha, Priya and many more. He has composed some melodious songs as well, such as the songs from Chalte Chalte and Zakhmee. Lahiri’s last onscreen appearance was with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15, to promote the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party.

Lahiri was born into a Bengali Brahmin family in Jalpaiguri to Bengali singers and musicians in classical music- Aparesh Lahiri and Bansuri Lahiri,on 27 November 1952. Famed singer Kishore Kumar was his maternal uncle.

The singer had also tried his luck in politics, and had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014. He was made a BJP candidate from Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal in 2014, but lost to Kalyan Banerjee of All India Trinamool Congress.

