Canada to ease travel restrictions for international travellers from Feb 28

Canada will ease entry for fully vaccinated international travellers starting on February 28 as Covid-19 cases decline. This will allow travellers to do a quick antigen test instead of a molecular test.

Antigen tests are less expensive than molecular tests, and they can give you results in minutes.

At a briefing, federal government ministers announced the new measures, which include random testing for vaccinated travellers entering Canada.

Canada will monitor conditions with an eye on dropping coronavirus testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians who make short trips – for less than 72 hours – abroad, usually to the United States, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said.