Congress campaigner Pankhuri Pathak alleges online harassment

Pankhuri Pathak, star Congress campaigner in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, claimed online harassment and extortion on Tuesday, forcing the Noida police to begin an investigation.

Pathak said that an account using the name and profile image of Bhojpuri superstar-turned-BJP MP Ravi Kishan was spreading her morphed pictures on Twitter.

Pathak is also the Congress’s candidate for Uttar Pradesh assembly from Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar and vice chairman of the party’s state social media committee. The person behind the Twitter handle demanded Rs 1 lakh to stop circulating the morphed pictures of Pathak.

Police officials said they have received a complaint from the Congress leader and investigation has been taken up.