Gulf country issues statement on isolation period for employees

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has announced the revised period of sanitary isolation for employees who test positive for Covid-19 and for those who come in contact with infected cases.

As per the new guidelines, all unvaccinated person in contact with infected cases should be isolated for a period of 7 days if he/she is asymptomatic, and on the 8th day he/she should perform a Covid-19 test. If the test result is negative, the isolation is terminated, and if the test result is positive, then 10 days of isolation must be completed.

Vaccinated person in contact with infected cases is not isolated unless symptoms appear. In this case, he/she should perform a Covid-19 test if the result of the test is positive, he/she is isolated for 7 days and on the 8th day, he/she should perform a rapid antigen test. If the result of the test is negative, the isolation is terminated, and if it is positive, he/she should complete 10 days of isolation.

Patients who have symptoms must conduct a Covid-19 test. If the test result is positive, he/she should be isolated for 7 days and on the 8th day, he/she should perform a rapid antigen test. If the test result is negative, the isolation is terminated, and if it is positive, he/she has to complete 10 days of isolation.