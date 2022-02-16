Low-intensity earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar. A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale has struck Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors occured 15 km South-Southwest of Pahalgam. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earlier on February 5, a powerful, magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir. The tremors were so strong that a minaret of the famous Sufi saint’s shrine at Chrar-e-Sharief in Budgam district got tilted.

Seismologically, Kashmir is located in an earthquake prone region. Past temblors have wrought havoc here. Over 80,000 people were killed on two sides of the Line of Control in an earthquake on October 8, 2005 which measured 7.6 on the Richter scale.