Pic of Rs 20 currency note with ‘Rashi bewafa hai’ written on it goes viral

While Valentine’s Day is supposed to be about love, social media was dominated by something quite the opposite. When a currency bill with the words ‘Rashi bewafa hai (Rashi is unfaithful)’ went viral, it sparked a flood of memes and jokes, as well as a severe case of déjà vu.

Despite the fact that writing on Indian currency is banned, someone voiced his dissatisfaction by scrawling the statement on a 20 rupee note. Netizens rushed to Twitter and Instagram, recalling the famous ‘Sonam Gupta bewafa hai’ meme, to find answers to the pressing question: ‘Rashi kaun hai? (Who is Rashi)’

However, not long after, a photo of a similar inscription inscribed on a person’s arm began to circulate on the internet. Netizens were quickly taken back to 2016 when ‘Sonam Gupta’ was not only the subject of memes but also featured on newly minted Rs 2000 banknotes and was also a part of the IIT Guwahati question paper.

While others speculated whether Rashi had deceived the same person, some began to tag acquaintances with the same name on social media in-joke. Many others speculated that the youngster had been turned down for a Valentine’s Day date and so went to social media to get viral instead.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar shares pic of bachelor party ahead of wedding with Shibani Dandekar

As a result, memes like ‘Rashi thi rasode mei’ reappeared. The discussion developed to the point that the phrase ‘Rashi Kaun Hai’ became a Twitter trend.

Ye Rashi Kon Hai and with whom is she cheating ? pic.twitter.com/xVTvu0GPs5 — ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? (@hiteshm09) February 14, 2022

After Sonam Gupta, now Rashi is also unfaithful: ..

Ye Rashi Kon Hai pic.twitter.com/jHBbVT6T6A — Don't know (@revs5441) February 14, 2022

khali cooker gas pe chdhane k bd ab rashi bewafa ban gayi ?? — AishwaryA ?? (@DivineAish) February 14, 2022

Who's that Rashi ? Everywhere is her name ? who's her and why he's Bewafa ? Rashi bewafa hai ? Ye Rashi Kon Hai pic.twitter.com/qt1rsJKhM7 — the_thor (old I'd locked) (@Asgardking431) February 14, 2022

She seems like new sonam bewafa for Ye Rashi Kon Hai

pic.twitter.com/ZECfYPgIfb — Neha (@neha_singh123) February 14, 2022

Ab to padhai bhi nhi karne de rhi Rashi.. ???

Ye Rashi Kon hai ? pic.twitter.com/qk5JBKzPGq — Introvert ?? (@m_k_s_1_0) February 14, 2022

Apparently Everyone's asking Ye Rashi Kon Hai

The guy who started this: pic.twitter.com/CC7lp9kv5m — Arvind Sharma (@_arv_india) February 14, 2022