Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka to visit the Sant Ravidas Temple in UP today

On Wednesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will pay a visit to the Ravidas Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to celebrate Sant Guru Ravidas’ birth anniversary.

In light of Guru Ravidas’ birth anniversary, the Election Commission of India (ECI) postponed Punjab Assembly elections.

Earlier, the State was set to hold elections on February 14.

The BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party asked the poll panel to reschedule the date because Guru Ravidas’ followers would be unable to vote if elections were held two days before the festival because they travel to Varanasi for an annual pilgrimage on the Guru’s anniversary.