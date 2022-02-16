Schools in this emirate in UAE to ease some restrictions

Sharjah: The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) in Sharjah has decided to ease Covid-19 restrictions imposed on school activities. As per the revised guidelines issued by the authority, schools in the emirate can resume extracurricular activities, morning assembly and trips. The decision has been taken in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

Earlier, the schools in Dubai had resumed physical education lessons, school trips, and other extracurricular activities from January 31.

These activities were suspended as a Covid safety measure when in-person learning resumed at the start of the school term. Several schools across the country went online as the UAE battled a surge in daily Covid cases.