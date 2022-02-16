Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower in the share market. . Investors turned cautious after a sharp rally in the previous session while keeping an eye on the Ukraine situation.

BSE Sensex fell 145 points or 0.25% to close at 57,997. NSE Nifty moved 30 points or 0.17% lower to end at 17,322. Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.29% and small-cap shares gained 0.73%. 9 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled lower. The overall market breadth on BSE was positive as 2,016 shares were advanced while 1332 had declined..

The top gainers in the market were , Divi’s Lab, ONGC, Adani Ports, Indian Oil Corp and HDFC Life. The top losers in the market were State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance , Bajaj Finserv , NTPC, Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement.