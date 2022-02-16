DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Feb 16, 2022, 04:52 pm IST

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark  indices  settled  lower in the share market. . Investors turned cautious after a sharp rally in the previous session while keeping an eye on the Ukraine situation.

BSE Sensex fell 145 points or 0.25% to close at 57,997. NSE Nifty moved 30 points or 0.17% lower to end at 17,322. Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.29% and small-cap shares gained 0.73%. 9 out of the 15 sector gauges  compiled by the National Stock Exchange  settled lower.  The  overall market breadth  on BSE was positive as 2,016 shares were advanced while 1332 had declined..

Also Read; Commodity Market: Gold price slides 

The top gainers in the market were  , Divi’s Lab, ONGC, Adani Ports, Indian Oil Corp and HDFC Life. The top losers in the market were State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance , Bajaj Finserv , NTPC, Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 16, 2022, 04:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button