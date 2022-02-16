Union minister, calls for making museums more engaging

G Kishan Reddy, the Union Tourism Minister, has called for museums to remake themselves to be more engaging and accessible to the younger generation by reinventing themselves to be relevant to the 21st century and the digital age.

‘We need to ensure our museums more accessible so that our citizens may own them like they own their parks and playgrounds,’ Reddy said on Tuesday in Hyderabad, inaugurating the two-day ‘Global Summit on Reimagining Museums.’

He went on to explain that museums will now concentrate on making engaging exhibits for the next generation that will take advantage of the new technology. ‘As we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav [75 years of independence], we are proud to renew our commitment to preserving, protecting, and perpetuating our cultural heritage… India’s more than 1,000 museums play an important role in not only displaying and maintaining the nation’s cultural heritage, but also in educating future generations.’