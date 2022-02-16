US approves new headlights for vehicles that wont dazzle oncoming drivers

Anyone who has ever been temporarily dazzled by an incoming car’s high-beam headlights will be relieved to hear this.

Highway safety inspectors in the United States are ready to approve new high-tech headlights that can automatically modify beams to focus on dark regions of the road while avoiding glare for oncoming cars.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it has published a final rule enabling “adaptive driving beam headlights” for new automobiles. It will take effect when it is published in the Federal Register in the coming days.

LED lamps in the headlights, which are extensively used in Europe, may focus beams on areas of darkness such as the driver’s lane and places along the roadside.

If there is oncoming traffic, they also reduce the strength of the light beams. Camera sensors and computers aid in determining where the light should be directed.

“This final rule will improve pedestrian and biker safety by making them more visible at night, and it will help prevent crashes by better illuminating animals and objects in and along the road,” the agency stated in a news release on Tuesday.

The new rule, which was supported by the auto industry, comes as the National Highway Highway Safety Administration deals with a substantial increase in traffic deaths across the country.

The number of road deaths in the United States grew to 31,720 in the first nine months of 2021, according to the government, maintaining a record pace of increasing unsafe driving during the coronavirus pandemic.

From January to September 2021, the predicted number of people killed in motor vehicle accidents was 13% more than in the same period in 2020. This is the largest nine-month percentage increase since the Transportation Department began collecting fatal collision statistics in 1975.

The total of 31,720 deaths was the highest for a nine-month period since 2006.