Warm morning in Delhi; air quality remains poor;

Residents of the national capital woke up to a sunny morning on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature three degrees Celsius above usual, according to the weather department.

The sky was mostly clear, with isolated pockets of shallow fog in Delhi, according to the weather service.

The minimum temperature was 9.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the season’s average, according to the IMD.

At 8:30 a.m., the relative humidity was reported to be 95%.

The air quality index of Delhi was recorded at 8:43 am today was poor according to SAFAR India Air Quality Service.