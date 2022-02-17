Breaking News: ‘Russia could invade Ukraine at any time’

White House says the Russian invasion of Ukraine could occur anytime now, following President Joe Biden’s announcement that Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Tony Blinken would speak at a Munich conference to unite world leaders against Moscow. Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, predicted that an attack could happen at any time. ‘We are in the window where we believe an attack could come at any time, and that would be preceded by a fabricated pretext that the Russians use as an excuse to launch an invasion,’ Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

‘In the past, we have seen these tactics used. They could include but are not limited to the report you mentioned, allegations of provocation in Donbass, and false state media reports, which I think everyone should be aware of for potentially fake videos and claims about chemical weapons, as well as attacks on Russian soldiers that have not taken place’. According to Psaki, a range of false flags and pretexts could lead to an invasion.

Harris and Blinken will attend the Munich security conference in Germany from February 18 to 20. ‘She will build on the President’s and the national security team’s intensive engagement with European allies and partners and continue to emphasize with our partners our ironclad commitment to our NATO allies, underscore our commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reaffirm our shared interest in upholding the principles that have underpinned European peace and security,’ Psaki said.

Her participation will include attending the formal program of the conference as well as engaging with allies and partners and meeting with leaders on the margins, the press secretary said. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any plans to attack Ukraine. However, it has demanded NATO never admit Ukraine or other former Soviet nations as members and NATO rollback troop deployments in former Soviet countries. State Secretary Blinken said earlier in the day that Russian troops remain massed in a very threatening manner at the border. Psaki said the door to diplomacy remains open.