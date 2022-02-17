Canada travel updates: ‘Vaccinated Indians won’t have to go through quarantine any more’!

The Public Health Agency of Canada has announced a measure to ease on-arrival testing for travelers who have fully vaccinated themselves starting February 28. This action comes as the latest wave of Covid-19 driven by the Omicron variant has reached its peak. On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Services issued a press release explaining that travelers may still be tested randomly upon arrival, but they will no longer be quarantined pending results.

As reported by Xinhua news agency, travelers can also obtain rapid antigen tests approved by the country they are departing from. As of now, all travelers, regardless of vaccine status, must provide proof of a negative molecular test, such as a PCR test, within 72 hours of their scheduled flight or arrival in Canada.

As a result of the popularity of Omicron, the federal government is also relaxing its advisory recommending Canadians avoid non-essential travel. The restrictions on unvaccinated children below 12 and adults traveling with vaccinated children are being lifted as well. It will no longer be necessary for them to wait and self isolate themselves before attending school, daycare, or camp. The press release stated that travelers who are not vaccinated will still have to be tested upon arrival in Canada and must stay in quarantine for 14 days.