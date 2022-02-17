Ducks cross street on zebra lines; People stop vehicles to let them pass: Watch heartwarming video here..

It’s indeed a heartwarming sight when humans show consideration to birds or animals and often a little act of patience can make a huge difference. Displaying such an act, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda has shared a video on Twitter that shows some drivers doing just that. ‘Respect’, the officer wrote in the caption of the video.

The video showed an adult duck and her babies trying to cross a street on a zebra crossing. As soon as they come near the halfway mark, they get startled by a few vehicles approaching them and begin to retreat to their previous position. The mama duck leads and the babies follow her like disciplined soldiers. However, to their surprise, the vehicles began to slow down and stopped just close to them, allowing them to cross the street.

Seeing the vehicles not moving, the duck starts all over again, and her babies wait for a few moments before joining her but they successfully cross the road this time. All this while the people waited in their vehicles for the ducks to move and nobody raised any complaint.

The video of this laudable act has gone viral on social media. Netizens appreciated the act of these drivers, pointing out that ‘there is nothing bigger than humanity’.